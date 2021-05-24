Kerala: The first session of the 15th Assembly began today

Thiruvananthapuram: The first session of the 15th Legislative Assembly began today with the swearing-in of the MLAs. The swearing-in of the MLAs began at 9 am.

The members of the Legislative Assembly are called by name and invited to take oath in the English alphabetical order. Vadakkancherry MLA Xavier Chittilappally will be the last to take the oath. Out of 140 members in the assembly, 53 are newcomers. Manjeswaram MLA AKM Ashraf was sworn in in Kannada.

The MLAs should hand over to the Assembly Secretary a certificate issued by the Election Commission stating that they have been elected before taking the oath of office. This is within the scope of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Seating is in alphabetical order for all except senior members. Ministers, meanwhile, will receive seats reserved for them. After the swearing-in, the members must sign the church register and return to their seats. After the swearing-in, the assembly will adjourn today.

The speaker election is on Tuesday. MB Rajesh is the LDF’s speaker candidate. PC Vishnu Nath is the UDF candidate. Then, the assembly meeting will be there till June 14. On the 28th, the Governor will announce the policy of the new government. The policy announcement will be discussed on May 31, June 1 and 2, and the government will take up the matter on March 3.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal will present the new government’s budget on June 4. Budget discussion on 7th, 8th and 9th. The budget for the 10th and the vote-on-account for the 11th will be passed. According to the calendar, there is time until the 14th, but on the 11th the assembly session may be adjourned.