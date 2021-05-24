Man’s body taken in garbage truck for funeral; probe ordered

Dewas: A man’s body was taken for the funeral in a garbage vehicle in Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh. Following the incident, the local civic administration suspended its health official and terminated the services of three temporary employees.

The incident occurred in Sonkatch town on Saturday and a video of it went viral on social media. In the video, employees were seen dumping the body in an empty garbage vehicle.

According to sources, the 21-year-old victim, who was a resident of Rolupipalia village, had allegedly died by suicide and the body was being sent for its funeral to a burial ground from the mortuary of a local health center after post-mortem.

Sonkatch Municipality’s chief municipal officer Ravi Bhatt admitted that the unclaimed body was sent in a garbage vehicle on Saturday. He said the civic body has performed the funeral of 67 people since April 18 this year. He also added, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and sudden actions are already taken by the civic body’s health department in charge.