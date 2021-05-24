“Mentally unstable” woman tries to sell her 5-year-old daughter for Rs 500

Agra: The Mathura police have arrested a “mentally unstable” woman for supposedly trying to sell her 5-year-old daughter for Rs 500.

This is not her first try at selling. Six years back she openly sold her eldest child and herself to a man for Rs 40,000, who is now he is her husband.

Both the younger daughters of the woman have been taken into care by the district administration and sent to the government’s child shelter home after doing their medical examination on the orders of the Child Welfare committee Mathura.

The committee has also headed an inquiry by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Mathura after discovering that the woman had supposedly sold her elder daughter to a resident of Punjab, six years ago.

The member of the Child welfare committee, Snehlata Chaturvedi, said, “We are investigating the case and if anyone is found guilty, legal action will be taken.”

Narendra Parihar, the District Coordinator of Child Line, informed reporters that they got a call on their toll-free number 1098 on Saturday evening that a woman, recognising herself Rajveer Kaur, was trying to sell her younger daughter for Rs 500.

A 3-member team promptly arrived at the spot and took them to Farah police station. After performing all the formalities, they took the girls to the community health centre for a medical check-up where a Covid test was also conducted on Sunday.

After the girls tested negative, they were sent to the government child shelter home.

Some mobile number was found in woman’s bag and when the police communicated one of the numbers, a person who identified himself as Jassa Singh said that he is from Punjab and the woman is his wife who has been missing with the girls for the past four-five months.

He also told them he had bought the woman with her elder daughter, who is now 7-year-old, for Rs 40,000 almost 6 years back.

The police said that Singh is coming to Mathura to accompany the inquiries.

The topic is now being examined from the human trafficking angle.