Saudi Arabia’s latest Covid-19 vaccine condition leaves Pakistani travellers in trouble

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s new terms and conditions concerning coronavirus vaccinations have left Pakistani travellers, planning to travel to the kingdom in a tight spot, as not even a single Chinese produced vaccination has been added to the list of acceptable vaccinations to enter the kingdom.

One of the most commonly used vaccination in Pakistan is being produced by China, leaving Pakistanis in qualms as to how to travel to the kingdom, under such conditions.

The kingdom has suggested Oxford, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccinations only.

In case of non-conformity with the conditions concerning suggested vaccinations, the travellers would have to go through a self-financed quarantine period in Saudi Arabia.

The aforementioned conditions shall be executed from May 20.

On February 2, Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccine drive, after the first batch of Sinopharm vaccination from China was received by Pakistan.

It is appropriate to note that Sinopharm has shown 79% effectiveness lately.