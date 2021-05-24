State allows district hospitals, medical colleges to treat Black Fungus

On May 23, the Karnataka government issued an order stating the state-run medical college hospitals and district hospitals across the state to treat Mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’. The decision was taken amid the increase in cases of Mucormycosis in the state. The government has also permitted taluk hospitals to provide necessary treatment if they have facilities required for the treatment.

According to the circular issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar, permission was given as nearly all districts were reporting cases of the fungal infection.

Earlier, the government had issued a circular regarding treatment protocol for black fungus infections, under which only certain designated hospitals were allowed to provide the treatment.