Treat “Black Fungus” with Homoeopathy ; AYUSH systems can help to fight the disease

Hyderabad: The AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy) department seems to be on the offensive in the fight against mucormycosis or black fungus diseases with its director insisting that AYUSH practices can support battle the disease.

After declaring that ayurvedic methods could assist in the control of black fungus infection among Covid-19 patients, a day after she said that Unani formulation could be applied as prophylactics for Covid-19 patients to help support their immunity and perhaps help stop subsequent black fungus diseases among those exposed to the disease. The Director of AYUSH, Dr. V.S. Alagu Varshini is to talk about how homeopathic medications can curb and heal black fungus cases. Dr. Varshini, addressing a press conference on Thursday, said though the Unani system has no remedy for black fungus, its arrangements will be provided to Covid-19 patients upon release as such preparations can “purify the blood, boost immunity, and work as food supplements.”

Moreover, many Unani doctors say that nasal drops from their practice of medicine can help remove the passages in the nose of pathogens, doctors following modern medicine say that the problem with black fungus is all about increased sugar levels in the body, and the effectiveness of nasal drops can be uncertain.ENT surgeon Dr. C. Shekar explained, “We go by the books of modern medicine and the prevention methods in terms of wearing masks and cleaning the nose properly, which can help. We need scientific evidence for nasal drops to work for invasive fungal infections. So far, in the modern scientific literature, there is no evidence that nasal drops can work in the prevention of such infections.”