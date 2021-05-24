‘Please listen to the people of Lakshadweep’; Actor Prithviraj voices for the Union Territory

The “Save Lakshadweep campaign” is being actively debated on social media. Actor Prithviraj’s Facebook post supported this. In December 2020, BJP leader Praful Khoda Patel became the new Lakshadweep administrator. With this, the accusation that it is striving to impose changes that influence the way of life of its people is presently getting stronger. Prithviraj shares his connection and experiences with Lakshadweep. Prithviraj said that the people of Lakshadweep require to be heard and that no one knows better than they do what they want. The full version of Prithviraj’s Facebook post:

Lakshadweep.

My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in 6th grade. I remember being in awe of the turquoise waters and the crystal clear lagoons. Years later, I was part of the crew that brought filmmaking back to the islands with Sachy’s ANARKALI. I spent a good 2 months in Kavaratti and made memories and friends for a lifetime. Two years back I went back again to film what was probably the most challenging sequence of my directorial debut LUCIFER. None of these would have been possible if not for the wonderful, warm-hearted people of Lakshadweep.

For the last few days, I’ve been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading for me to do what I can to bring public attention to what is going on there. I’m not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator’s “reforms” seem completely bizarre. All such material should by now be easily available online for those of you interested in reading about it.

What I do know for sure though, is that none of the islanders I know, or none of those who’ve spoken to me are happy with what’s happening. I strongly believe that any law, reform, or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land. It’s never the geographical or political boundary that makes a country, state, or union territory but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?

I have faith in our system and even more faith in our people. When an entire community is unhappy with decisions taken by a nominated authority, upon whose posting the people there had no say, and they vociferously bring it to the attention of the world and their government, I would like to think there is no way other than act on it.

So please, to whomsoever it may concern, do listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep, trust them to know what is better for their land. It’s one of the most beautiful places on earth, with even more beautiful people living there.

Lakshadweep.My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in my 6th… Posted by Prithviraj Sukumaran on Sunday, May 23, 2021

From Beef Prevention to Eviction Protest in Lakshadweep Island over policies going forward with protests.Removal of meat from the menu of educational institutions And initiates procedures for the introduction of the Anti-Cattle Act.

Read more ; “You can still charter a flight to UAE” ; Only these passengers are eligible, Know more…

The world’s attention has been drawn to the fact that crime is less prevalent. Protesting against the central move to impose a goonda act on the island The price is set to curb alcoholism. Culture of the Nation through the granting of a bar license to the EVA Islanders points out that the question is being asked. Strong in action, including the Lakshadweep Students’ Association The protest has been short-lived. Numerous political and social organizations and leaders who live on the island arrived at the scene with the support of the U.S.