US probes reports of heart problem in teens after covid-19 vaccination

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating reports of heart problems in teenagers and young adults who were vaccinated against COVID-19, the media reported.

The condition is called myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, which occurs following certain infections. The condition reported in some adolescents and young adults about four days after the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC “concluded that there are relatively few reports of myocarditis to date and that these cases seem to occur: predominantly in adolescents and young adults, more often in males than females, more often following dose 2 than dose 1, and typically within 4 days after vaccination”. Most cases appear to be mild, it often goes away without complications. It can also be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC said.