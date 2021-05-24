 “West Bengal  Governor is the butcher of the Indian Constitution”: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Kolkata: Senior leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal Kalyan Banerjee has launched severe criticism against Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The TMC leader called the Governor the ‘butcher of Indian Constitution’. The TMC MP attacked the Governor for permitting CBI to arrest state ministers in Narada briber case.

“West Bengal Governor directly transferred the case (Narada) to CBI which is against the Constitution. We know we can’t file a criminal case against him. We’re urging people to register a complaint against him. He’s the butcher of the Indian Constitution.’’ said Kalyan Banerjee.

“Do not worry, after 2024 many BJP leaders will be going to prison. Tears of incompetent person who cannot handle the COVID situation, tears of incompetent person who was not able to administer the vaccine to 130 crore people will not bring him back to power in 2024. He has to go. Indians are now waiting to enjoy the second independence day,” Kalyan Banerjee added.

CBI has on last week arrested four TMC leaders including state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam.