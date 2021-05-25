Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases are increasing at record levels in these countries

New York: A study conducted by the Johns Hopkins University has revealed that the coronavirus cases are surging in several countries and regions across the globe. The data of the study conducted by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization has revealed this. He analaysed the data released by Johns Hopkins University to reach this conclusion.

As per the sudy, the record number of new cases were reported from many countries. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that uneven trend in the vaccination process is behind this. The developed countries are ahead in mass vaccinations. But the under developed nations are very much behind in this.

As per the study, many countries including Argentina, India, Taiwan, Bahrain and Nepal had reported record number of new coronavirus cases. Argentina has till now reported more than 3.5 million cases. The death toll in the country has crossed 74,000. Only 19.25% population in the country has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Nepal has till reported more than 513,000 cases. The death toll is at 6300. Only 7.3% of population received at least one dose of vaccine.