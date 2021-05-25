Fuel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of petroleum fuels has once again increased in the state. This is for the 13th time that the price of fuels has been increased in this month.

Price of petrol has been hiked by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise per litre. Thus the price of petrol has reached at Rs.95.49 per litre in the state. Diesel is priced at Rs.90.63 per litre.

In many parts of the country the price of petrol has crossed Rs.100 mark. Petrol has crossed Rs.100 in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Public sector oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revises domestic fuel prices on a daily basis. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).