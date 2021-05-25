Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reported 25,311 new cases

According to the health department, on Monday, Karnataka reported 25,311 new cases and 529 more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 25,811, while the total number of infections in the state stood at 24,50,215.57,333.

In the last 24 hours, 57333 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total discharges to 19,83,948. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,40,435. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.28 percent and the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 percent.

Of the new cases reported today, 5,701 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 34,378 discharges and 297 deaths.

A total of over 2,88,16,043 samples have been tested, of which 1,08,723 were tested on Monday.