Only humanity will be victorious in the end: Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee in a recent interview said he is so overwhelmed to see the unity among people in these tough times as our country is going through the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor has been amplifying the requests of people on social media and connecting them to the right resources.

Speaking to a leading daily, Bajpayee said, “It has been very tough for each and everyone in the country in this second surge of Covid-19 cases. But they have come forward to help known and unknown people. The manner in which the entire nation has come together to help each other has been an extraordinary experience. It also shows how much we feel about humanity. In the end, only this is going to matter and nothing else — no amount of money or fame is going to help you. Only humanity will be victorious in the end.”

