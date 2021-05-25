State government extends lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions

Ranchi: Another state government in the country has extended the Covid-19 restrctions. Jharkhand government has announced this decision on Tuesday. The Jharkhand state government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till June 3. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in the state.

The state government has imposed the restrictions on April 22. The restrictions had been extended earlier two times. The ongoing measrues were scheduled to end on May 27.

The decision was made at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.