Willpower is the biggest weapon in this fight: Jr NTR tests negative for Covid-19

On Tuesday, actor Jr NTR has informed his fans that he has tested negative for the coronavirus and thanked all who have wished him for a speedy recovery after the Covid-19 diagnosis. He also expresses his gratefulness towards his doctors, healthcare staff, and frontline workers for taking such good care of him.

On Twitter, he wrote, “Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr. Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr. Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot.”

He further added, “Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your willpower is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home.”

Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

On the professional front, Jr NTR is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.