DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest NewsIndia

‘Cyclone Yass Update’: IMD issues ‘high alert’

May 26, 2021, 02:18 pm IST

Ranchi: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high alert in Jharkhand. IMD has also asked the state government to evacuate people from low-lying areas. The IMD issued high alert  as the Cyclone Yass will  hit the state today.

As per IMD, the East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts  in the state are likely to witness “very high seas” situation with wind speed of 92-117 kmph.  The districts of Sahibganj, Godda, Pakur, Garhwa and Palamu may witness “very rough seas” condition with a wind speed of 52-61 kmph.

Also Read: Union government released list of states with highest vaccine wastage 

The state government has suspended the Covid-19 vaccination till Thursday due to heavy rain and wind.  Till now 6000 people were evacuated.

Cyclone Yaas  has  hit the Odisha coast around 9 am with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. It is likely to move to Jharkhand with a lesser intensity by midnight.

Tags
shortlink
May 26, 2021, 02:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button