‘Cyclone Yass Update’: IMD issues ‘high alert’

Ranchi: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high alert in Jharkhand. IMD has also asked the state government to evacuate people from low-lying areas. The IMD issued high alert as the Cyclone Yass will hit the state today.
As per IMD, the East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts in the state are likely to witness “very high seas” situation with wind speed of 92-117 kmph. The districts of Sahibganj, Godda, Pakur, Garhwa and Palamu may witness “very rough seas” condition with a wind speed of 52-61 kmph.
The state government has suspended the Covid-19 vaccination till Thursday due to heavy rain and wind. Till now 6000 people were evacuated.
Cyclone Yaas has hit the Odisha coast around 9 am with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. It is likely to move to Jharkhand with a lesser intensity by midnight.
#WATCH | Jharkhand: Ranchi experiences a change in weather in wake of #CycloneYaas.
As per IMD, the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today & tomorrow with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. pic.twitter.com/Cm9g4v4wdg
— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
