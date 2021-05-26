‘Cyclone Yass Update’: IMD issues ‘high alert’

Ranchi: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high alert in Jharkhand. IMD has also asked the state government to evacuate people from low-lying areas. The IMD issued high alert as the Cyclone Yass will hit the state today.

As per IMD, the East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts in the state are likely to witness “very high seas” situation with wind speed of 92-117 kmph. The districts of Sahibganj, Godda, Pakur, Garhwa and Palamu may witness “very rough seas” condition with a wind speed of 52-61 kmph.

The state government has suspended the Covid-19 vaccination till Thursday due to heavy rain and wind. Till now 6000 people were evacuated.

Cyclone Yaas has hit the Odisha coast around 9 am with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. It is likely to move to Jharkhand with a lesser intensity by midnight.