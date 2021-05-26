Cyclone Yass Update: Indian Railway cancels several trains: Full list

Kolkata: The Indian Railway has cancelled several trains due to the Cyclone Yass. The North East Frontier Railway Zone has cancelled trains. The Railway has cancelled 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains from May 24 to 29. Earlier, the Railway has cancelled several trains due to the Cyclone Yass.
“38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to 29…The Railways authority will refund the ticket charges of the passengers,” said a statement issued by the Railway.
Also Read: “Tropical cyclones are increasing in Arabian Sea” ; Get the reason here…
Full List of cancelled trains:
Radhikapur-Howrah jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Howrah jn- Radhikapur special mail express cancelled on 27 May
Agartala-Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 27 May
Howrah-Guwahati special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Guwahati-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Howrah-Dibrugarh special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Dibrugarh-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Sealdah-Bamanhat special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Sealdah-Alipurduar jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Alipurduar jn- Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Kolkata-Jogbani special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Jogbani-Kolkata special mail express cancelled on 27 May
Sealdah-New Alipurduar special mail express cancelled on 26 May
New Alipurduar – Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Muzzafarpur jn-Yashvantpur jn holiday special cancelled on 24 May
Yashvantpur jn-Muzzafarpur jn holiday special cancelled on 26 May
Yashvantpur jn-Guwahati special cancelled on 28 May
Guwahati-Bengaluru cant special cancelled on 24-25 May
Bengaluru cant-Guwahati special cancelled on 27-28 May
Trivandrum CNTL-Silchar special cancelled on 25 May
Silchar-Trivandrum CNTL special cancelled on 27 May
New Tinsukia-Tambaram special cancelled on May 27
Tambaram-New Tinsukia special cancelled on 27 May
New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru special cancelled on May 28
KSR Bengaluru -New Tinsukia special cancelled on 25 May
Yashvantpur jn-Kamakhya special cancelled on 29 May
Kamakhya-Yashvantpur jn special cancelled on 26 May
MGR Chennai CTL-New Jalpaiguri special cancelled on 26 May
New Jalpaiguri-MGR Chennai CTL special cancelled on 26 May
Lokamanya Tilak-Kamakhya special cancelled on 25 May
Kamakhya- Lokamanya Tilak special cancelled on 29 May
#CycloneYaas: 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to May 29. Railways will refund the ticket charges to the passengers: Northeast Frontier Railway pic.twitter.com/S44QEX8fEE
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021
Post Your Comments