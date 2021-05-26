Cyclone Yass Update: Indian Railway cancels several trains: Full list

Kolkata: The Indian Railway has cancelled several trains due to the Cyclone Yass. The North East Frontier Railway Zone has cancelled trains. The Railway has cancelled 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains from May 24 to 29. Earlier, the Railway has cancelled several trains due to the Cyclone Yass.

“38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to 29…The Railways authority will refund the ticket charges of the passengers,” said a statement issued by the Railway.

Full List of cancelled trains:

Radhikapur-Howrah jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Howrah jn- Radhikapur special mail express cancelled on 27 May

Agartala-Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 27 May

Howrah-Guwahati special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Guwahati-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Howrah-Dibrugarh special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Dibrugarh-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Sealdah-Bamanhat special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Sealdah-Alipurduar jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Alipurduar jn- Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Kolkata-Jogbani special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Jogbani-Kolkata special mail express cancelled on 27 May

Sealdah-New Alipurduar special mail express cancelled on 26 May

New Alipurduar – Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Muzzafarpur jn-Yashvantpur jn holiday special cancelled on 24 May

Yashvantpur jn-Muzzafarpur jn holiday special cancelled on 26 May

Yashvantpur jn-Guwahati special cancelled on 28 May

Guwahati-Bengaluru cant special cancelled on 24-25 May

Bengaluru cant-Guwahati special cancelled on 27-28 May

Trivandrum CNTL-Silchar special cancelled on 25 May

Silchar-Trivandrum CNTL special cancelled on 27 May

New Tinsukia-Tambaram special cancelled on May 27

Tambaram-New Tinsukia special cancelled on 27 May

New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru special cancelled on May 28

KSR Bengaluru -New Tinsukia special cancelled on 25 May

Yashvantpur jn-Kamakhya special cancelled on 29 May

Kamakhya-Yashvantpur jn special cancelled on 26 May

MGR Chennai CTL-New Jalpaiguri special cancelled on 26 May

New Jalpaiguri-MGR Chennai CTL special cancelled on 26 May

Lokamanya Tilak-Kamakhya special cancelled on 25 May

Kamakhya- Lokamanya Tilak special cancelled on 29 May