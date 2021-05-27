Commodity Market: Gold prices edges lower

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal has edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures edged lower by 0.4% to Rs. 48783 per 10 gram. Silver futures also edged lower by 0.11% to Rs.71,330 per kilo.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was down by 0.1% to US dollar 1,894.88 per ounce. .Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.5% to US dollar 27.56 while platinum dipped 0.4% to US dollar 1,185.99.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs.160 to reach at Rs.36,720 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4590 down by Rs.20. On Wednesday gold has reached at Rs.36,880 per 8 gram.