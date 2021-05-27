“Covid vaccine rare blood-clot puzzle” ; Scientists claim to have solved the problem

Scientists in Germany declare to have broken the reason for the rare blood clots connected to the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines and assume the hits could be tweaked to stop the reaction from occurring altogether.

Rolf Marschalek, a professor at Goethe University in Frankfurt who has been managing studies into the unique situation since March, said his research explained the puzzle assembled with the adenovirus vectors that both vaccines apply to transfer the genetic directions for the stalk protein of the Sars-Cov-2 virus into the body. The delivery mechanism suggests the vaccines carry the DNA gene series of the spike protein into the cell nucleus rather than the cytosol fluid detected inside the cell where the virus usually creates proteins, Prof Marschalek, and other scientists said in a preprint paper published on Wednesday.

Once inside the cell nucleus, several sections of the stalk protein splice, or broke apart, producing mutant variants, which are inefficient to connect to the cell membrane where necessary immunization occurs. The free mutant proteins are rather secluded by cells into the body, triggering blood clots in approximately one in 100,000 people, according to Prof Marschalek’s hypothesis. In contrast, mRNA-based vaccines, such as the jabs created by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, give the spike’s genetic material to the cell fluid and it never penetrates the nucleus.“When these … virus genes are in the nucleus they can create some problems,” Prof Marschalek told.

The rare blood-clotting effect that has interrupted the rollout of the AstraZeneca and J&J shots has been reported in 309 of the 33 million people who have got the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, creating 56 deaths. In Europe, around 142 people have felt the blood clots out of 16 million recipients of the vaccine. In reply, the use of the AstraZeneca jab has been curbed or suspended in more than a dozen nations. J&J began the rollout of its vaccine in Europe with a sign on its label in April after a short pause because of the anxieties. But Prof Marschalek assumes there is a straightforward “way out” if the vaccine developers can alter the gene order that codes for the spike protein prevent it from breaking aside.

J&J had already reached Prof Marschalek’s lab to ask for guidance and was looking at ways to acclimate its vaccine to curb splicing, he said. The directions for the spike protein in the J&J shot were already less inclined to “splicing” than the directions for the spike protein in the AstraZeneca jab, causing the reactionless common, according to Prof Marschalek. In the US, eight of the 7.4 million receivers of the J&J shot have reported the rare response.

“[J&J] is trying to optimize its vaccine now. With the data we have in our hands we can tell the companies how to mutate these sequences, coding for the spike protein in a way that prevents unintended splice reactions.”J&J said: “We are supporting continued research and analysis of this rare event as we work with medical experts and global health authorities. We look forward to reviewing and sharing data as it becomes available.”Some scientists have warned that Prof Marschalek’s theory is one among many and that more proof is required to verify his assertions.

“There is evidence missing to show the causal chain from the splice … of the spike protein to the thrombosis events,” said Johannes Oldenburg, professor of transfusion medicine at the University of Bonn. “This is still a hypothesis that requires to be confirmed by experimental data.”Prof Marschalek said he had given his lab’s decisions to the German government’s Paul-Ehrlich Institute and the nation’s advisory body on vaccination and immunization.“They were surprised by our findings because no one was thinking about the splice problem,” he said.