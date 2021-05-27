India Meteorological Department predicts about monsoon’s arrival in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Southwest Monsoon will arrive Kerala on May 31. IMD informed that the monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin regions and covered a majority of the southeast and east-central regions of the Bay of Bengal.

“Conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 31st May 2021… A deep depression over south Jharkhand and neighborhood moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 5 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 8:30 am on May 27 over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood west-northwest of Jamshedpur and southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand),” IMD informed.

IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on May 27, over East Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28 and over Bihar on 28th .