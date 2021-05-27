Man booked under SC/ST Act over ‘casteist assault’ on wife

Gujarat: A resident in Gandhinagar named Vipul Sadhu has been booked under the sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act after his wife Tripti Chauhan, complained of ‘casteist assault’ by him.

According to police, Tripti lodged a complaint on Tuesday evening, after allegedly consuming mosquito repellent liquid and was admitted to Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar. Vipul Sadhu and Tripti Chauhan have been married for 13 years. Vipul is an owner of a soda drink shop.

Tripti said in her complaint, “I had married Vipul, who is a Brahmin by caste, out of my own will in a court in Gandhinagar. A few years after marriage, he started passing taunts regarding my caste and using derogatory comments against my community. He then started suspecting my character and assaulted me multiple times due to which in 2019, I filed an official complaint against him. However, to save my marriage, I agreed to a compromise and we again started living together in a newly rented apartment in Vavol.”

She further added, “Of late, due to lockdown, my husband lost his business… I wanted to work to which he objected and again assaulted me. On Tuesday afternoon, I went to my sister’s place to look for job opportunities when Vipul called me and started abusing me and threatened to kill me. I then went to my parents’ place in Sector 20 where he also arrived and used derogatory words regarding my caste against me and my mother. I then reached my residence in Vavol and consumed phenyl and mosquito repellent liquid… I started puking and contacted my parents. I have now been admitted to Civil Hospital.”

Taking notice of the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Sector 7 police station against Vipul Sadhu. He has been booked under sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Indian Penal Code sections 323 for assault, 498A for husband subjecting wife to cruelty, 504 for intentional insult, and criminal intimidation under section 506.