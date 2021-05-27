 Security forces arrested 7 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist associates

Srinagar: The security forces had busted a terrorist module and arrested 7 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist associates from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The police also stopped six youths from joining militant organisations.

“In multiple raids, Awantipora Police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF180 BN/CRPF 130 BN apprehended six youths. They were planning to join militant ranks. Youth developed contact with active terrorists in the area and was lured into joining the militancy ranks. The arrested youths were motivated by Pakistan based self style militant commanders to join militancy and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Awantipora and Tral area”, reads a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir police.

Also Read: Gulf country announces important decision

The arrested terror associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, transporting of arms/ammunition and other kind of support to militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas. Police has registered an FIR under relevant sections of law.