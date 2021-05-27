Tesla decides to store users data domestically in China

Tesla one of the leading tech giant and electric carmaker said it has established a data center in China to carry out the “localization of data storage.” Previously Apple has decided to move all the Chinese customer to the servers managed by the Chinese government has sparked the controversy and sparked the debates. An investigation has found out that Apple may have compromised the user data by storing them locally, however the company has denied the accusations and stated the user data is secured in the local servers,

Now tesla a well known auto car makers is following Apple’s foot step and setting up local servers to keep the user data. The company said in the official statement that, “We has established a data center in China to carry out the “localization of data storage,” the company announced through its account on microblogging platform Weibo. All data generated by Tesla vehicles sold in mainland China will be kept domestically.

Tesla is one of the major tech giants who are making huge revenue from China, Tesla is drafting Policies to regulate the requirement set by the government. Chinese government regulate how cameras- and sensors-enabled carmakers collect and utilize data. One of the requirements states that “personal or important data should be stored within the [Chinese] territory.” It is not yet clear how and what level of data access Chinese authorities have to Tesla’s Chinese customers. In the case of Apple, the phone maker said it controlled the keys that protect the data of its Chinese users.

Tesla has a fierce competition from domestic rivals like Nio and Xpeng, which are investing heavily in world-class designs and autonomous driving technology. The American firm clearly wants to the government’s good books in its second largest market.