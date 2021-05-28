Ban on International commercial passenger flights extended till June-end: DGCA

New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till June 30, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. The ban has started in March 2020.

“In a partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 IST of 30th June 2021,” the fresh order reads.

Though, this constraint will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights especially recommended by the aviation regulator.

From last year March 23, all listed international flights were restricted in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to be halted. But, several international flights were operationalised under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements that India signed with several nations for the uninterrupted movement of passengers.

The air bubble pact had been made with 27 countries by India including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.