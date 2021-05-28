New Delhi: On Friday, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stated the chief ministers of opposition-ruled states should be thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his powerful leadership during the pandemic as unlike them, he managed the nation from the front and did not pass the responsibility to someone else. Hitting the Congress and other opposition parties and their chief ministers, Mr. Fadnavis said first they asked questions on the coronavirus vaccine and its effectiveness and now soliciting the jabs to vaccinate the public.

“It was the Centre and Prime Minister Modi who from the very first day kept urging people to get vaccinated unlike the chief ministers of opposition states and their leaders who resort to cheap politics during this pandemic by raising doubts over vaccines. And now the same set of people are asking for more vaccines,” he said. Emphasizing that health is a state matter under the Constitution, the ex- Maharashtra chief minister said it is sad that during the pandemic the chief ministers of opposition-ruled states neglect their duty and passed the responsibility to the Centre.

“Rather than coming on the forefront in handling the pandemic, chief ministers and leaders from opposition parties were busy in criticizing Prime Minister. But Prime Minister Modi without getting into any political slugfest diligently handled the crisis. Chief Ministers especially from opposition parties should be grateful for his able leadership during this crisis and helping them out,” Mr. Fadnavis said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and others have been criticizing the Centre for mismanagement of the second surge of COVID-19.