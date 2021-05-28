“300 Euros per month” ; Finland Prime minister’s breakfasts illegally subsidized using taxpayers’ money

Finland; On Friday, Finland’s police declared that they will examine whether the prime minister’s breakfasts have been unlawfully subsidized using taxpayers’ funds. Prime Minister Sanna Marin saw herself in hot water on Tuesday when the tabloid Iltalehti informed that she has been insisting back about 300 euros (365 dollars) per month for her family’s breakfasts while staying at her official residence, Kesaranta.

While opposition people blamed the PM of being left with egg on her face, the 35-year-old head of government contended that the perk was also provided to her ancestors.”As prime minister I have not asked for this benefit nor been involved in deciding on it,” Marin said on Twitter. Judicial authorities conferred by the media consequently proposed that using taxpayers’ money to spend for the prime minister’s morning meal may violate Finnish legislation.

On Friday, police declared a pre-trial probe into a potential public-office crime, after obtaining a plea to investigate the matter.” The prime minister has been reimbursed for some meals, even though the wording of the law on ministerial remuneration does not appear to permit this,” police said in a statement. In the report, detective superintendent Teemu Jokinen said the investigation will concentrate on the judgments of executives inside the prime minister’s office, and “in no way relates to the prime minister or her official activities.”

Marin said on Twitter that she embraces the inquiry and will desist claiming the privilege while it is marked into. The Social Democrat politician has experienced comparatively huge levels of public support after arriving at the office in December 2019, and her center-left alliance has been trusted with assisting Finland to preserve some of Europe’s lowest coronavirus infection measures. Though, as the Nordic nation gears up for local polls on 13 June, her party delays in the elections behind the opposition, while the far-right Finns Party has been prophesied to make record profits.