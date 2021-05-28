’From 10,000 in 99 to only 6 in 2021’: Know how India reduced ‘cyclone deaths’

New Delhi: ‘Nisarga’,’ Vardha’, ‘Amphan, ‘Phani’, ‘Taukate’ and ‘Yaas’, these are few cyclones that had hit India recently. India is facing at least 5 cyclones a year. As per reports, the Indian peninsula has faced more than 170 cyclones since 1970. This is fourth highest after USA (574), the Philippines (330) and China (305).

In 1999, around 10,000 people lost their lives in the super cyclone that hit Odisha. But only 6 people lost their lives in the Cyclone Yass that hit West Bengal and Odisha in this week. Yes India has learned how to fight cyclones.

India had made a remarkable progress in disaster risk reduction (DRR). At present the country is capable of launching large-scale rescue and relief operation. During Yass, the authorities had evacuated around 14 lakh people. This was possible due to the cooperation between union and state governments.

The authorities had evacuated 8 lakh people in West Bengal and 6 lakh in Odisha. By this the government was able to reduce the causalities to only 6. The union government has deployed 107 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 17 columns of Indian Army and 4 warships of Indian Navy and its helicopters.

Also the government has made a huge investment in disaster risk reduction (DRR) mechanisms.