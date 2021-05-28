IMD issues heat wave alert for next two days

Jaipur: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heat wave alert across Rajasthan for the next two to three days.

The IMD has said that the maximum temperature ikely to stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. The temperature in other districts was expected between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius. IMD also predicted gusty winds accompanied with light to moderate rain from Sunday to Tuesday in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bharatpur. On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded above 45 degrees Celsius in some districts of the state. districts.

Heat waves are among the most dangerous of natural hazards.A heat wave, according to the India Meteorological Department, requires that temperatures increase 5–6 °C or more above the normal temperature. It may aggravate the health effects of heat-related stress, causing heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke.