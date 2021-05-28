India’s Covid-19 vaccination exercise will be completed by December 2021: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: The government has announced that it will complete the administration of the Covid 19 vaccine in the country by December this year.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that everyone in the country will be vaccinated by December 2021. The central government’s crucial announcement comes amid a slow vaccination drive in the country amid the second wave of Covid.

The government is trying to produce 216 crore doses of the vaccine in the country by December. The Union Minister said that everyone will be vaccinated by December and a detailed plan is being prepared for this. This is the first time that India has announced a deadline for Covid vaccination.

In India, with a population of 135 crores, only 4.22 crore people are reported to have received the two-dose vaccine so far. 19.8 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose. This is behind the world average. To address the shortage of vaccines in the country, the Central Government is preparing to allow the distribution of more vaccines developed abroad in India and to increase production by setting up more vaccine manufacturing facilities. But the Centre has not yet clarified how it will come up with a detailed plan to increase vaccine production.

Currently, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, are the major distributors in India. Russia has also begun early distribution of the Sputnik vaccine. According to reports, the Centre may approve vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, in the coming months.