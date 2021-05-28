Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory

Srinagar: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The fire broke out at Dhanuka Agritech Limited in the Battal Ballian area on early hours of Friday. The fire was extinguished after three hours of fire fighting.

The authorities has sought help of the Indian Air Force as the fire tenders were not able to douse the fire. Fire tenders from defence forces were also roped in for extinguishing the fire.

“We got a call from fire tender Udhampur that a massive fire has broken out in the industrial area. We rushed to the spot and for the last three hours, we have been trying to douse the fire but it is still out of control.It has been two hours since we have been trying to douse the fire. It is hard to say how long it could take,” IAF Warrant Officer Dalbir S Behl told news agency,ANI.