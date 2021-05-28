Moonlight actor will play boxing legend Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming series

Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes will play the controversial heavyweight champion boxer in eight-part series “Iron Mike”. He will pull the gloves on and get in the ring when production starts later this year.

Iron Mike is set to explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of former world champion Tyson ,one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.The series comes from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie with Margot Robbie exec producing and Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist set as showrunner and exec producer.

The ex-boxer revealed in March that Jamie Foxx would star in a limited series from Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese. That project didn’t have a broadcaster or streamer attached.

Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, expressed Deadline, “Biographical pictures are a fan favorite and a staple of the movie and television business and frequently the subjects are not involved and have a strategy of taking a modern lens and applying it to stories and figures of popular culture of the past.

Rhodes is represented by attorneys Peter Sample and Marcy Morris at Jackoway Austen.Iron Mike will be produced by 20th Television.

Trevante Rhodes is best known for playing the adult version of Chiron in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, which won the Best Picture Oscar at 2017 Academy Awards.He has also has featured in Netflix’s Birdbox and Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday.