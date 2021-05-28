“Myths about COVID-19”; The marketing and supply of “TRUTHS & LIES” is happening in India

Between the deficiency of COVID-19 vaccines in India, there’s one more enigma associated with vaccination – misleading message. The marketing and supply of half-truths and white lies are occurring in the nation about vaccination. That is why the NITI Aayog itself has cleared the misinformation in the nation concerning vaccination.

#1. India is not purchasing vaccines from foreign companies that have sufficient doses of vaccines; While stating the truth of this allegation, the NITI Aayog has said that the Central Government has been attempting to ship vaccines since 2020. There have been many series of talks for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, and only because of the efforts of the government, Sputnik V vaccine has been confirmed.

#2. The government is not supporting the vaccine available in other nations; On this mess, the NITI Aayog has said that since April 2021, the Government of India has made obvious the approach of such vaccines which have got consent from US’ FDA, MHRA of England, PMDA of Japan and Emergency Use Listing of WHO. And no foreign vaccine-producing firm in India has any application pending endorsement.

#3. Efforts are not being executed to improve the production of vaccines domestically in the country; The NITI Aayog has said on the accusation that since the commencement of 2020, the Central Government is striving to enable more and more firms to produce vaccines. In India, preparations are being formed to produce 10 crore doses of Covaxin every month by October. Coveshield is planning to offer110 million doses every month.

#4. The Center should perform mandatory licensing on vaccines, on which the Ayog says that India has moved one level ahead of compulsory licensing; Effective support has been assured in Bharat Biotech and 3 institutions to improve the production of Covaxin. And the same is being sought for Sputnik.

#5. The Center has given its responsibility to the states on the vaccine; On this, the NITI Aayog has said that the government is quickly undertaking various tasks like approval, production, supply, and import of vaccine. The Center is purchasing vaccine, which is frequently being provided to the states.

#6. The Center is not giving enough vaccines to the states; On this, the NITI Aayog says that the government is giving sufficient vaccines to everyone with the guidelines created with the permission of all. Vaccine supply is going to improve soon, and states will be able to receive more vaccines.

#7. The central government is not taking action for children’s vaccines; The Ayog has said on this accusation that no nation in the world is providing the vaccine to children right now. The World Health Organization also has no instructions on this, and tests on children in India are going to begin soon.

Now that there are approved and recommended COVID-19 vaccines available on a global basis. Accurate vaccine information is important and can help prevent common myths and lies. It can be hard to know which sources of data you can trust. Before considering vaccine details on the Internet, check that the data comes from a reliable source and is updated regularly.