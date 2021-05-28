World’s largest surviving marsupial carnivore, Tasmanian Devils born for the first time in 3,000 years !!!

Australia; Tasmanian Devils have been born in the forests of the Australian continent for the initial time in more than 3,000 years, with seven newborns growing expectations the threatened animals can sustain a new breeding population. The world’s largest remaining marsupial carnivore, Tasmanian Devils were cleared out on the mainland after being hunted by dingoes, a kind of wild dog, and have been limited to the island state of Tasmania ever after.

Numbers there too have decreased after the 1990s due to a facial tumor disease and there are assumed to be less than 25,000 remained in the wild.”There is so much at stake here. We’ve done everything we can, but if the Devils don’t breed, it’s all over,” Tim Faulkner, president of Aussie Ark conservation group.

Aussie Ark said the seven joeys were in good health and guards will watch their growth over the next few weeks. The conservation group freed 26 adults into the wild in late 2020, which has now produced seven new joeys. Devils, the size of a small dog and made popular by the fierce Looney Tunes cartoon character known as ‘Taz’, was classified as imperiled on the United Nation’s Red List in 2008.