‘She is insensitive to the sufferings of the people of West Bengal’: Suvendu Adhikari criticizes Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari launched severe criticism against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not attending the Meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the damage by Cyclone Yass.

shown “once again that she is insensitive to the sufferings of the people of West Bengal”. Today is a dark day in India’s long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism, a principle held sacred by PM @narendramodi,” tweeted Suvendu Adhikari .

“The way @MamataOfficial Didi behaved with PM @narendramodi reflects her dictatorial nature and lack of respect for constitutional values. Instead of working with the PM for the betterment of West Bengal, she is indulging in petty politics. Her skipping the meeting is disgusting,”Adhikari tweeted again.

“On previous occasions, PM @narendramodi has reviewed floods, cyclone situations with different CMs who belonged to non-NDA parties. None of these CMs behaved the way Mamata Didi behaved today. There is a time for politics and a time for governance. Didi can’t comprehend that,” he added.