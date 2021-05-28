Union Minister accuses Chief Minister for insulting national flag

New Delhi: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel accused that New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has insulted the national flag. The Union Minister has wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baija regarding this.

The Union Minister accused that, during a recent address made by Delhi Chief Minister the green stripes in the flags displayed in the background were distorted and enlarged, while the white central stripes reduced.

“Whenever Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a televised briefing, my attention is often drawn to the national flag behind his chair… it is in violation of the Constitution. The national flag has been used for the purpose of decoration. The middle (the white portion) seems to get cut by the green stripe, which is enlarged. This is not in accordance with Home Ministry rules on the depiction of the national flag. I want to bring this to the attention of the respected Chief Minister, who has ignored this – either consciously or subconsciously,” Prahlad Singh Patel said in the letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor.