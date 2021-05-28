West Bengal: 3 arrested with one live pangolin, scales in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: On Thursday, West Bengal police and Baikunthapur Forest Division arrested three people and grabbed one live Pangolin and 1.56 kilograms of Pangolin scales from their ownership in Jalpaiguri.

On the way to deal with the party, the 3 were arrested for smuggling scales pertaining to endangered pangolins.

Sanjay Dutta, the Range officer of Baikunthapur Forest Division said, “Forest team arrested three persons in Jalpaiguri for possessing a Pangolin and 1.56 kgs of Pangolin scales”.

They took action on the basis of the clue they got. A team of Sarugargh Forest Range, supervised by Dutta, arrested three persons from the Gajoldoba area of the Jalpaiguri district last night.

At the time of the quest, the officers found one live Pangolin and around 1.567 kgs of Pangolin scales in a black school bag. “The accused were on a bike and were in the area for dealing with these articles with another party,” the police statement said.

“The three accused have been identified as Sunil Orao, Mijanur Rahaman, Amzad Hussein, and are all residents of Jalpaiguri. The forest division has seized the live Pangolin and 1.567 kilos of Pangolin scale,” the statement added.

Today, the accused will be produced before the court.