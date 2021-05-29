29th day in hospital, you make me strong: Anirudh Dave on wife’s birthday

Television actor Aniruddh Dave wished his wife Shubhi Ahuja on her birthday with an emotional Instagram post. After tested positive for Covid-19 in April, he was admitted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. However, he is out of the ICU now. Since he is still in the hospital, unable to meet Shubhi, he shared a post on social media with a cute family picture.

On May 28, along with the picture, Aniruddh wrote on Instagram, which read, “Happy birthday Shubhi. Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm todays my 29 day in the hospital.. (not counting days otherswise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually making me strong every day saying this. Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest which is giving me immense strength to fight to keep calm, to sustain, to keep patience.. ha ha ha Dekh, patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga. 15 saal se mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai (sic).”

Aniruddh further added, “I would have actually given up on 30, 1 and 2 when you had come to see me, thou I couldn’t recollect you, main nahin pehchan pa raha tha kisi ko. but once in some reverb sound someone said shubhi had come to see u once in ICU. And I thought non vaccinated ,non covid history u came all the way to see me, leaving anishq, when doctor said. Situation is critical,infection is severe, U and my son. Gave me an example of courage… this is the very tough time where everyday I lose hope n everyday you boost, allure me saying, anishq ko swimming,skating aur mere jaisa horse rider banana hai (sic).”

The actor also thanked his wife for always being his side, “Bol nahin sakta abhi otherwise I wish I could tell u, when heavy heartedly u wrote some post request for prayers,which I saw that after 19 days… seeing love n blessings n prayers my eyes welled up,again grateful to all of u. And Those who wishing n doing prayers. Love u yaar. Bahut jald ill reply all Gratitute. Well Shubhi, the days u stayed here. When I was serious. In ICU. I cant forget that ever..this love n bond is forever..iss baahane aankhein khuli rahi, kahin tu phir se na aagyi ho. Darr toh hai hi..aur aankhein khuli rahi. love u. Missing you. Koi nahin .. jaldi… A very happy birthday my more then better half (sic).”

He concluded his penned words by saying, “And yes shubhi, it’s ok. if on this birthday we are not together… this is year on my bday 21 July will celebrate two birthdays. One is yours and other is for New life.. much love – anishq (mera shopu) ke papa ….happy birthday. Jaldi wapis lautunga…. let’s all wish @shubhiahuja a very happy birthday (sic).”

The actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 when he was in Bhopal, shooting for a web series. On the work front, Aniruddh rose to fame as Inspector Hanuman Singh on Patiala Babes. Currently, he is seen playing a role in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.