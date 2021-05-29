Bihar: Palm tree on fire, after heavy lightning. Watch the video…

Darbhanga, Bihar: After lightning hit in Darbhanga, a palm tree caught fire. The video of the burning tree in the midst of the high-speed winds has gone viral on social media. The event occurred in Jalley of Darbhanga district in Bihar on Friday evening.

In the video, the tree’s top can be seen burning after lightning struck it amid heavy rains and high-speed winds due to Cyclone Yaas. Electrical wires can be seen hanging near the tree.

Luckily, the lightning hit did not cause any injuries. As it was raining heavily in the area, people were not present near the tree.

Various parts of Bihar have observed heavy rains as the outcome of Cyclone Yaas

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) notified that the residue of cyclone Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh.