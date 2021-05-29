On Thursday, Kanpur police registered an FIR against three people for trading Chicken biryani from the premises of an old Shiva temple. The matter revealed after mayor Pramila Pandey, who has been on a charge to save the old, ancient, decaying temples in the town that are stooped, captured, or illegally invaded by other communities, found that an old Shiva temple near Babu Sweet Shop in the Muslim-dominated region of Chamanganj was taken by the locals, who were running a Chicken Biryani shop from the stage of the temple.

After visiting the region, Pandey showed her distress over the management of the stage of a Hindu temple for the selling of meat dishes. She stated that such activities have damaged the religious sentiments of Hindus. As per the reports, when she urged the locals to open the temple, they refused to cooperate and denied giving the keys to the temple. This made mayor Pandey call Assistant Commissioner of Police Nishant Sharma, who was ordered to release the temple from infringement and remove the Biryani shop.

A case was registered against the accused, particularly, Mohammed Shiraz, Mohammad Noor Alam, and Mohammad Farid under the sections about inciting religious feelings and destroying the holy place, and an inquiry has begun in the case. The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by one Saurabh Tiwari and his friend Darshan Purwa. They have claimed that many old temples in the city have been illegally occupied and invaded upon. As per the reports, the owner of the Biryani shop had destroyed the ancient temple structure, ruins of which are still lying at the scene. The same is true of other ancient temples in the region, they insisted. The accused has asked for a high-level probe in the matter to restore the lost temples.

Reports alleged one of the other temples in the region was handled as a dump yard by the local minority population, who had filled their garbage and bolted up the temple. A report published in Amar Ujala said the mayor found many temples that had been destroyed and only their ruins remained. The locals were discovered holding the temples and using the land for individual purposes.

Read more; “Provide rations to sex workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic” ; High Court

Understanding that a huge number of destroyed temples had been held in the city, the Mayor declared a mandate to the administration to find and free them from unlawful occupiers. Moreover, she also asked the government to get the temples cleaned, repaired, and renovated to revive their ancient legacy. Shortly, a survey of the old temples in the region will be administered so that their situation can be distinguished.