“Provide rations to sex workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic” ; High Court

Gauhati; The High Court has ordered the officials of a district in southern Assam’s Barak valley to give provisions to sex workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. An order was issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district and the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority on May 28.

Hearing a petition registered by Debajit Gupta, a resident of Cachar district headquarters Silchar, a Bench of Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak indicated a September 2020 Supreme Court observation that sex workers have the freedom to exist with pride. The top court had also appointed a committee to look into the circumstances of sex workers in the nation.

The Deputy Commissioner notified the court that the sex workers and their families have already been recognized after a project is being driven by the National AIDS Control Organisation.“Since it is an urgent situation, let the rations be provided to them May 28 itself,” the court said. There are approximately 70 sex workers in Silchar, and they maintain about 300 people.