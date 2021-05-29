“Illegal presence and activities” ; Philippines protests South China’s sea presence

Philippines; The country has objected to China’s advancing “illegal presence and activities” near an island in the South China Sea maintained by the Southeast Asian country, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Manila filed a diplomatic objection over the “incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels” in the proximity of Thitu Island. It obliged its colossal neighbor to remove the ships. The Chinese embassy in Manila did not quickly react to a request for remark outside business hours.

Anxieties between Manila and Beijing have intensified over the months-long proximity of hundreds of Chinese ships in the Philippines’ 200-mile private economic zone. The Philippines states it assumes the vessels were guarded by militia, while Beijing has said they were trolling boats hiding from severe weather. “The Pag-asa Islands is an essential part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction,” the foreign ministry said in a report.Thitu, recognized as Pag-asa in the Philippines, is 451 km (280 miles) from the mainland and is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals, and islands it holds in the Spratly archipelago. China has formulated a mini-city with runways, hangars, and surface-to-air-missiles in the Subi Reef about 25 km (15 miles) from Thitu. This was at least the 84th diplomatic turmoil the Philippines has recorded against China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016.

An international court that year nullified China’s comprehensive claim in the South China Sea, where about 3 trillion dollars worth of ship-borne trade moves yearly. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam also have opposing claims to several islands and characteristics in the region. Duterte shelved the desirable ruling and sought a rapprochement with Beijing in exchange for promises of billions of dollars of loans, aid, and investment, much of which are pending.