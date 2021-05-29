New Delhi: On Friday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee evaded a conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evaluate the influence of Cyclone Yaas, preferring rather a fast 15-minute interaction with him at an airbase where his flight arrived. She was to chaperon a cyclone damage discussion with PM Modi but went after giving him a report.” You wanted to meet me that is why I have come today. I and my Chief Secretary want to submit this report to you. Now we have a meeting at Digha so we seek your permission to leave,” the Chief Minister said.

This was their primary face-to-face after the angry Bengal election campaign and Mamata Banerjee’s third continuous victory. The alleged rebuff occurred when Prime Minister arrived at Kalaikunda airbase in Bengal after an aerial survey of cyclone disaster in the state and Odisha. Mamata Banerjee’s office says she had notified the Centre about her meeting but was asked to expect PM Modi at the airbase, which infuriated her.

But the central government accused Mamata Banerjee of making PM Modi and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar waiting for half an hour. A photo shared by Mr. Dhankhar explicated the Prime Minister at the head of a table with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Ms. Banerjee’s former associate, and other executives seated to his left and vacant chairs to his right.” The conduct by Mamata Banerjee, even during a natural calamity, is deplorable and reeks of low-level petty politics,” said sources, supplying a report of events that Ms. Banerjee may not concur with.”When PM arrived to attend the review meeting, there was no one from the West Bengal government. Both the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary were present in the same premises and YET they did not come to receive the PM,” said central government sources.

“Suddenly Mamata Banerjee, in her arrogance, storms in and hands over a stack of papers on the cyclone impact to the PM and states that she is leaving as she has other visits lined up. Never before in the history of the Indian Republic has a Chief Minister of a state behaved in such an ugly, disrespectful and arrogant manner with high constitutional position holders such as Prime Minister and Governor,” they said. The Chief Minister is “stubborn, arrogant and supremely unmindful of the welfare of the people of her state” and has dealt “an unprecedented strike to propriety and federalism” with her irritable behavior, the central government said on what is regarded as a trivial. The Governor straight out blamed her of “boycotting” the Prime Minister.

Sources also said Mamata Banerjee “did not allow” her officers to give a presentation before the PM.”The whole presentation was packed on the screen, however, her pettiness barred officers from bestowing it to the PM. The PM took out time to evaluate the loss in West Bengal, but the Chief Minister’s politics and pettiness stopped it from occurring,” the sources said. According to them, the Chief Minister was upset that Suvendu Adhikari, who is presently Bengal Leader of Opposition, was a member of the meeting.

Sources in the Bengal government stated that Ms. Banerjee’s office had approved the time with the PM, before the review meeting, and had also notified that she had prior meetings. “It was all agreed, so why was she made to wait,” they questioned. The Chief Minister said her interaction would only take a minute; she went into the review meeting, gave the required papers to the PM, asked his permission, and left, said sources close to her.