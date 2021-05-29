“Egg, black channa & soup” ; Staple diet for elderly prisoners to boost immunity amid pandemic

Tamilnadu; It is assumed to increase the immunity of the elderly and sick people resided in central prisons.

Egg, black channa, soup ,is a part of the healthy menu of elderly and sick prisoners lodged in central jails across Tamil Nadu. This is an attempt to improve their immune system, helping them stay away from catching COVID-19.

There are 9 central prisons within the State, the place there are over 200 prisoners aged above 60 and more than 100 who’ve inadequate immunity. In Puzhal Central Prison singly, around15 elderly prisoners have been housed for various crimes.“During the first wave last year, inmates of the Puzhal prison were infected. A team of government doctors that monitored them suggested this diet. It had a good impact on their health, and they recovered. So we reintroduced this diet this year for those who are in need of a good immune system,” stated Sunil Kumar Singh, DGP, Prisons.

On normal days, the prisoners are provided ‘upma’, manufactured from Pongal rice, for breakfast; for lunch, they are given rice, sambar, and a green vegetables and buttermilk. In the night, groundnuts are provided. For dinner, rice or ‘chapatis’ are served.“We are following all rules in the prisons. In order to boost their immune system, we have begun serving the inmates healthy food, along with the regular menu, every day. In most prisons. ‘kashayam’, ‘amukara milk’, ‘kabasura kudineer’, brown channa, lemon juice, lemon soup, milk, ‘murungai’ (drumstick) soup and egg are provided,” said A. Murugesan, DIG, Prisons.

Online yoga sessions are additionally offered for all prisoners. “They are also allowed to walk within their blocks,” stated a jail official in Vellore. Moreover, the detained individuals are first positioned in 110 sub-jails across the State for quarantine after which leftat the central prisons after they examine deleterious for COVID-19.