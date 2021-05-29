“Minority welfare schemes”; Muslim League accused Kerala government of misinforming the High Court

Kerala; On Saturday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) attacked Kerala’s LDF government of misleading the High Court appearing in its mandate repealing the prevailing 80:20 balance in the minority welfare projects. The plans were being executed in the State for the past many years. The Kerala High Court on Friday canceled State Government Orders, sub-classifying the minorities by giving merit-cum-means scholarship at 80 percent to the Muslim community and 20 percent to Latin Catholic Christians and Converted Christians, stating it cannot be lawfully supported. Responding to the High Court judgment, the IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MLA, and E T Muhammed Basheer, MP, asserted that the judgment was a result of a failure on the part of the LDF government. The Muslim League would request against the court mandate, the leaders said.

The Muslim League is a principal associate of the Congress-led UDF in the State. Repealing the state Government Orders, the court has instructed the government to enact necessary and proper rules, giving merit-cum-means scholarship to members of the informed minority communities within the State impartially and in accordance with the most advanced population census available with the State Minority Commission. Kunhalikutty said the Sachar Commission, which examined the backwardness of the Muslims, had remarked that the social status of the Muslim community is beneath that of the scheduled caste communities.

The welfare projects were launched solely for the Muslims based on the Sachar Commission report, he said. But the LDF government, directed by V S Achuthanandan in 2011, involved the Christians also to avail from the welfare systems and launched 80:20 for Muslims and Christians individually, the Muslim League leaders said. Kerala Congress directed by P J Joseph, another associate in the UDF, embraced the decision and drove the government to execute it. The Kerala Catholic Bishops” Council (KCBC), a body of the Catholic Bishops in Kerala, greeted the High Court rule. KCBC deputy general secretary Fr Jacob Palackappilly said the church doesn”t think that the law is against any community. He said the court has examined, inspected, and passed the judgment very judiciously.