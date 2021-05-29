China; As per the reports, three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were hospitalized with an alien disease in November 2019. The researchers were hospitalized around the period COVID-19 is supposed to have started circulating in China, according to a United States intelligence report received by The Wall Street Journal. The report proposes new issues about the sources of the virus, which some researchers, intelligence executives, and politicians consider is likely to have escaped from the WIV.

The Chinese government alleges that doctors diagnosed the first COVID-19 virus on December 8, 2019, but stories from the South China Morning Post proposed that the initial infection was diagnosed on November 17. A State Department fact sheet issued on January 15 declared that “several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak. The symptoms were reportedly consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.” The detail sheet did not give data about the number of infected researchers, or more accurate dates of disease.

Dr. Shi Zhengli, a leading researcher on bat-based coronaviruses at WIV, rejects that COVID-19 emerged from her lab, although she earlier said that she did “not slept a wink for days” over matters that it arose with her team. Dr. Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, told that Shi’s “denial is not a refutation. Especially not a rejection based on ‘nature punishing the human race for keeping uncivilized living habits.’”

Ebright has stated that a lab flow originating COVID-19 into the global population “cannot and should not be removed.”The lab leak hypothesis asserts that COVID-19 emerged from WIV, where scientists have led gain-of-function research on bat-based coronaviruses. Gain-of-function research involves creating viruses more harmful or transmittable and can have civilian or military applications. Other supporters of the lab leak theory involve ex-National Security Council China expert Matthew Pottinger, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctor; Robert Redfield, and Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

China remains to reject the chance of a lab leak, insisting rather that COVID-19 arose from the Huanan Seafood Market. Chinese government administrators have also proposed that COVID-19 could have begun at the Fort Detrick Army base, where the US Army scientists research contagious viruses. That charge has not been confirmed. Chinese government administrators denied World Health Organization researchers obtain raw information from WIV for an inquiry. They also edited a final report of the WHO’s report on COVID-19’s origins before it was published.