State cancels class 10 Board Exams; class 12th to be held in July

On Saturday, in view of the increasing number of Covid cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that the board examinations for Class 10 students have been cancelled, Class 12 exam has proposed in the second week of July, if the situation is favourable to conduct the exams.

“The duration of intermediate class 12 exams to be reduced from the usual 3 hours to 90 minutes. Students will have to answer 3 questions only instead of 10,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma. The state government has also decided to promote students of Class 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 without examination.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Classes 10 and 12 board exams this year. According to official data, as many as 29,94,312 Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without exams this year. 26,10,316 students will appear for Class 12th UPMSP final exams.