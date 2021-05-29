State extends summer vacation of schools till June 15

On Friday, in view of the surge of Covid-19 cases across the country, the Haryana government announced to extend the summer vacation of schools, for students, till June 15.

The order issued by the Haryana directorate of school education (DSE) reads, “To stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, summer vacations were announced in all the state government and private schools and schools were closed for students and teachers on April 22, 2021, up to May 31. In this regard, after analyzing the present situation, the government has decided to extend the summer vacations by 15 days and keep the schools closed for students up to June 15. As per the roster prepared by the school principals, 50 percent of teachers will start coming to schools from June 1 and the guidelines issued by the Haryana chief secretary dated April 30, 2021, should be followed. The school timing will be from 9 am to 12 noon.”

Kanwar Pal, Haryana education minister said, “The situation is not favourable to open schools at this moment. The order of extending summer vacations has been released. The next decision will be taken after analysing the situation after 15 days.”