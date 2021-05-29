Wife of officer killed in Pulwama joins Army; passing out parade held at OTA Chennai

Following in the footsteps of her husband Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who laid down his life in Pulwama, Nitika Kaul on Saturday donned the Army uniform with commander of the Army’s northern command Lt Gen Y K Joshi piping stars on her shoulders at a ceremony held at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

After 11 months of training held under constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, 167 gentleman cadets and 31 woman cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army at a passing out parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. Five gentleman cadets and seven woman cadets from Bhutan also passed out.

Nitika said, “The last 11 months have made me learn so many things in life. I would like to thank everyone who kept faith in me. My mother-in-law, my mother and all those who have been part of the journey. The way you have kept faith in me has made my journey easier.”

Major Dhoundiyal laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and was awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his sacrifice for the nation.

The PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence shared the brief video on its official Twitter handle, drawing spontaneous praises for Kaul and the Army.

“#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!,” the PRO Udhampur wrote on twitter.

Lieutenant general Y K Joshi, general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, who reviewed the parade, also pinned the star of a lieutenant on Nitika Kaul during the pipping ceremony.

He presented the sword of honour and OTA gold medal to cadet Abdesh Katoch, silver medal to Adarsh Pratap Singh and the bronze medal to woman cadet Mani Mehtab Dhaliwal.