Actor Chiranjeevi demands Bharat Ratna for the legendary actor NT Rama Rao

On the occasion of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh CM, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR’s 98th birth anniversary, actor Chiranjeevi shared a major throwback picture of him with NTR and requested the government to honour his legacy by posthumously award the Bharat Ratna.

On May 28, Chiranjeevi posted the picture on his verified Instagram handle, and penned a note which is in Telugu, says, “It would be a proud moment for all the Telugu people if Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is conferred with posthumous Bharat Ratna, just like how they did for the great singer Bhupen Hazarika. With the centenary birth celebrations (of NTR) ahead, if he could be honoured with the coveted award, it would be a great pride for the Telugu people as well. Remembering the towering persona on his birth anniversary.”

Chiranjeevi had shared the screen with NTR in Tiruguleni Manishi in 1981.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, many other celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to remember the former Chief Minister NTR on his birth anniversary. Honouring his grandfather, actor Jr NTR also penned a heartfelt note in Telugu.

The legendary actor and politician served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for over seven years.