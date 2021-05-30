CBSE in collaboration with IBM announces online capacity building programme for teachers

New Delhi: An online capacity building programmes in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence for teachers has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The awareness and capacity building programme is for teachers who are teaching Information Technology to Classes 9 to 10 students and is scheduled for 10 am on May 31. Registrations for the programme have ended.

To train Class 11 teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) the CBSE has collaborated with IBM. There will be various batches between June 2 and July 14. No registration fee will be charged for both programmes.

According to the CBSE board, for the AI training programme, each session will be of three days and will be based on Class 12 curriculum.

It also added that the training schedule and invitation links will be emailed to the selected teachers.

Newly, the CBSE had asked students to participate in the Young Warrior Movement, that is, a movement that tries to engage youths in a series of easy and real-life tasks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a joint initiative of the CBSE, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners.

“YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people,” a CBSE statement said.